Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN)

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 48,926 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,693% compared to the typical volume of 1,290 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Alzamend Neuro alerts:

ALZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alzamend Neuro in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Univest Sec initiated coverage on shares of Alzamend Neuro in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Alzamend Neuro stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. Alzamend Neuro has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $33.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.