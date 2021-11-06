Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 11,168 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,287% compared to the typical daily volume of 805 call options.

FG New America Acquisition stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96. FG New America Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.

OPFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FG New America Acquisition has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

