Strong (STRONG) Trading Down 26.7% Over Last Week

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 6th. Strong has a total market capitalization of $104.30 million and $11.36 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can currently be bought for $754.31 or 0.01213001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Strong has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Strong Coin Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

