Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 30.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.84 earnings per share.

SMLP stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.97. 29,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,245. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.75. The stock has a market cap of $202.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

