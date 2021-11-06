Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,502,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,171 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.88% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $105,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,765,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,767,000 after buying an additional 314,845 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 271,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 16,477 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,830,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,847,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,210,000 after buying an additional 26,209 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,097,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after buying an additional 16,444 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

NYSE SHO opened at $13.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.29. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $12.20.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 89.59%. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.