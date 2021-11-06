SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Price Hits $0.83 on Top Exchanges

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $89,469.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00083055 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00079358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00100571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,096.60 or 1.00398998 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,417.37 or 0.07258994 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00022429 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,143,506 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

