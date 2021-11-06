suterusu (SUTER) Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $27.45 million and $537,125.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, suterusu has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One suterusu coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00051732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.80 or 0.00250543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00100458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012020 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

suterusu Coin Profile

suterusu (SUTER) is a coin. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

