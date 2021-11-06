Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday.

Shares of Swisscom stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.73. Swisscom has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.14.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Swisscom had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 19.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Swisscom will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

