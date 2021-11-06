Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday.
Shares of Swisscom stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.73. Swisscom has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.14.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.
Further Reading: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.