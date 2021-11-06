Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.07.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 497,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 12,488 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $618.95 million, a P/E ratio of 72.69 and a beta of 2.37. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

