TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.94

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.94 and traded as high as $6.40. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 38,447 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered TAT Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.29.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TAT Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAT Technologies in the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TAT Technologies during the second quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

About TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT)

TAT Technologies Ltd. provides a variety of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. It operates through the following business segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions & Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Services (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components & OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

