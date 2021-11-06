Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will post sales of $3.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $4.62 billion. Teck Resources reported sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year sales of $10.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $11.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.05 billion to $12.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TECK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.28.

NYSE TECK opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.90. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.0397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter worth about $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 954.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 259.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

