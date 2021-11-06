Terracoin Trading 32% Lower This Week (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Terracoin has a market cap of $586,816.50 and approximately $945.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Terracoin has traded 32% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,273.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $592.29 or 0.00951126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.41 or 0.00270433 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.64 or 0.00241897 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00029623 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003276 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

