Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.01. Texas Capital Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCBI. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Hovde Group lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.30.

Shares of TCBI stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.87. 408,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $93.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.85.

In other news, Director James H. Browning acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.56 per share, with a total value of $59,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 27,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,860 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

