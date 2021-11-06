The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,031 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.11% of The Boeing worth $158,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,207,107,000 after purchasing an additional 186,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,468,309,000 after acquiring an additional 87,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,949,919,000 after acquiring an additional 178,303 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $781,893,000 after acquiring an additional 397,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $224.46 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $154.52 and a one year high of $278.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.52.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. Susquehanna reduced their target price on The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.27.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

