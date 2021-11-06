The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $278.59

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 278.59 ($3.64) and traded as low as GBX 262 ($3.42). The Gym Group shares last traded at GBX 275 ($3.59), with a volume of 447,714 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GYM shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of The Gym Group in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on The Gym Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 318 ($4.15).

The firm has a market cap of £488.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 278.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 274.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.60, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

In other The Gym Group news, insider John Treharne sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.67), for a total value of £702,500 ($917,820.75).

The Gym Group Company Profile (LON:GYM)

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

