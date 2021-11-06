The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 38,070 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $27,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 309.4% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 51,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after acquiring an additional 21,698 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.29.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $368.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $375.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.41%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

