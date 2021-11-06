The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

MTW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $776.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 2.33. The Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 56,795 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 31,543 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 392.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 15,831 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

