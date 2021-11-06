The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $277.14

Shares of The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 277.14 ($3.62) and traded as high as GBX 279.50 ($3.65). The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 276.50 ($3.61), with a volume of 1,215,536 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -15.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 277.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 274.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -0.37%.

In other The Mercantile Investment Trust news, insider Damien Maltarp acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.45) per share, with a total value of £13,200 ($17,245.88). Also, insider Jeremy Tigue acquired 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 286 ($3.74) per share, with a total value of £2,488.20 ($3,250.85).

About The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC)

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

