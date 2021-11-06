The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The New York Times had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYT stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,319,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,742. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 61.15 and a beta of 0.79. The New York Times has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $58.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average of $46.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. The New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The New York Times stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616,180 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of The New York Times worth $38,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

NYT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

