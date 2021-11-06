The Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.34

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and traded as high as $0.39. The Singing Machine shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 31,999 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.87.

The Singing Machine Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMDM)

The Singing Machine Co, Inc engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of consumer karaoke audio equipment, toy, accessories, music, and audio consumer electronic products. Its brands include The Singing Machine, SMDigital, SoundX, and Home. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

