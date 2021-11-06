The Transfer Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.23 Billion (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 6th. Over the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and $801,758.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be bought for $11.73 or 0.00018917 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.58 or 0.00136464 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000024 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

TTT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,789,396 coins. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

