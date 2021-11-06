THETA (THETA) Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last Week

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. During the last week, THETA has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. THETA has a total market cap of $7.40 billion and $257.63 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.40 or 0.00012171 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00051731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.27 or 0.00266773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00097740 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

