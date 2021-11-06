Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Thorne Healthtech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thorne Healthtech will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Thorne Healthtech.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on THRN shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in Thorne Healthtech in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the third quarter worth about $3,822,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the third quarter worth about $3,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

THRN opened at $9.60 on Friday. Thorne Healthtech has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

Thorne Healthtech Company Profile

Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK.

