ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.90.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDUP shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush started coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $206,806.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,346.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $588,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,350,006 shares of company stock valued at $28,838,687.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 364.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDUP opened at $19.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.96. ThredUp has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that ThredUp will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

