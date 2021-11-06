thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.36

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and traded as low as $10.29. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 6,609 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TKAMY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. On average, analysts predict that thyssenkrupp AG will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

