Tilray (TSE:TLRY) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Tilray Inc. (TSE:TLRY) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$12.65 and last traded at C$13.29. Approximately 1,710,532 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,318,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.47.

TLRY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.

