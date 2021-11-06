TitanSwap (TITAN) Trading Up 2.4% This Week

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. TitanSwap has a market cap of $258.49 million and $4.62 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TitanSwap coin can currently be bought for about $4.84 or 0.00007974 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00051702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.97 or 0.00260225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59.18 or 0.00097489 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

