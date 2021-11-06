Tornado Cash Price Tops $57.86 (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 6th. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $63.64 million and $12.31 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $57.86 or 0.00095322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00083215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00079411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00100293 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,393.40 or 0.07237358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,540.78 or 0.99730307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00022402 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.