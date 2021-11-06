Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.47

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.47 and traded as high as $25.82. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $25.61, with a volume of 4,738 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.47.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd.
About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP)
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
