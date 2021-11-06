Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.47

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.47 and traded as high as $25.82. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $25.61, with a volume of 4,738 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 149,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 100.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 39,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the second quarter worth $1,073,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 100.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 134,242 shares in the last quarter.

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

