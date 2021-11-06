TOWER (TOWER) Hits Market Cap of $20.44 Million

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. TOWER has a market cap of $20.44 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOWER coin can currently be purchased for $0.0860 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TOWER has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00051732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.80 or 0.00250543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00100458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012020 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About TOWER

TOWER is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling TOWER

