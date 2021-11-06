Traders Buy High Volume of Heron Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 10,265 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,633% compared to the typical daily volume of 275 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,360,000 after buying an additional 136,474 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,636,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 70,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 24,677 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HRTX opened at $12.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $13.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.33. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.65% and a negative net margin of 281.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

