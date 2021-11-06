Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 10,738 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,357% compared to the typical daily volume of 737 call options.

In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.82 per share, for a total transaction of $608,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 1,500,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 204,005 shares of company stock worth $12,570,822. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,105,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,449,000 after acquiring an additional 143,679 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 705,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,665,000 after acquiring an additional 254,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,274,000 after acquiring an additional 239,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 416,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,449,000 after acquiring an additional 32,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $81.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.48. B. Riley Financial has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $81.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 3.4%.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.