Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 1,636 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,374% compared to the average volume of 111 put options.

NYSE:LAW opened at $54.00 on Friday. CS Disco has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $69.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.50.

Get CS Disco alerts:

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million. Research analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 1,515,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $80,323,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kiwi Camara sold 707,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $36,258,498.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,423,395 shares of company stock worth $126,878,407 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the third quarter worth $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the third quarter worth $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the third quarter worth $301,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the third quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the third quarter worth $356,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CS Disco from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.70.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.