Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,847 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,090% compared to the typical volume of 130 call options.

Shares of ONTF opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $834.12 million and a PE ratio of 13.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.96. ON24 has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ONTF shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

In other ON24 news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 32,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $655,492.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irwin Federman sold 60,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $1,361,050.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,764.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 827,998 shares of company stock valued at $18,006,720.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

