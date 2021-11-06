Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 2,238 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,161% compared to the typical daily volume of 99 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

HGV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

HGV opened at $54.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average is $44.34. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $55.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 2.13.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

