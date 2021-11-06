Traders Purchase Large Volume of Noodles & Company Call Options (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 3,052 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,346% compared to the typical daily volume of 211 call options.

NDLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Noodles & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 50,681 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $652,771.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,626 shares of company stock worth $903,684. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,866,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,222,000 after buying an additional 458,865 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 526.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 250,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,919,000 after buying an additional 167,117 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter worth $1,459,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

NDLS opened at $12.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average of $12.08. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $561.30 million, a P/E ratio of 136.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Noodles & Company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

