Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COOK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COOK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

COOK stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. Traeger has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.95.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $213.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

