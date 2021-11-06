TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $769.99 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will post $769.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $763.96 million and the highest is $778.45 million. TransUnion posted sales of $698.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year sales of $3.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.45.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,120,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 119.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 237,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,065,000 after buying an additional 129,612 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 393,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,191,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,503,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,076,000 after buying an additional 63,914 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,103,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,175,000 after buying an additional 56,295 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRU stock opened at $113.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $83.11 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

