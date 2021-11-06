Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.94

Shares of Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.94 and traded as high as C$2.21. Trilogy International Partners shares last traded at C$2.05, with a volume of 225,982 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Trilogy International Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$177.25 million and a P/E ratio of -1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.94.

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

