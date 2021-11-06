Tristel (LON:TSTL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $598.85

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 598.85 ($7.82) and traded as low as GBX 490.25 ($6.41). Tristel shares last traded at GBX 490.25 ($6.41), with a volume of 6,937 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The company has a market capitalization of £231.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 579.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 598.85.

Get Tristel alerts:

In related news, insider Paul Christopher Swinney bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.30) per share, for a total transaction of £14,460 ($18,892.08). Also, insider Caroline Stephens acquired 1,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 490 ($6.40) per share, for a total transaction of £9,657.90 ($12,618.11). Insiders have bought a total of 12,638 shares of company stock worth $6,191,621 in the last three months.

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Tristel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.