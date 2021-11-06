trivago Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 6,801 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,102% compared to the average daily volume of 566 call options.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRVG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.98.

trivago stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.67 and a beta of 1.74.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that trivago will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in trivago by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,318,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,945,000 after buying an additional 2,094,643 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in trivago by 960.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after buying an additional 1,384,123 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in trivago by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 815,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 38,790 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in trivago by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 155,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in trivago by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 93,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

