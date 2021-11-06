TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.60 Million

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and $16,926.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00000875 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Netko (NETKO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

