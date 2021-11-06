Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.02

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.02 and traded as low as $1.26. Tuniu shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 295,901 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 211.49% and a negative return on equity of 61.97%.
About Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)
Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.
