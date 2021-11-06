Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.02

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.02 and traded as low as $1.26. Tuniu shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 295,901 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 211.49% and a negative return on equity of 61.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tuniu by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. DCM Hybrid RMB Fund International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the first quarter worth $7,567,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the first quarter worth $1,850,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tuniu by 9.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 385,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 34,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tuniu by 12.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 102,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

