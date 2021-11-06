U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) to report $16.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.60 million and the highest is $16.87 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full year sales of $62.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.10 million to $63.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $64.09 million, with estimates ranging from $63.20 million to $64.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover U.S. Century Bank.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11.

USCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of USCB opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Century Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62.

U.S. Century Bank Company Profile

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

