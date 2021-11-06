U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.24 Million

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2021

Analysts forecast that U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) will post sales of $16.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.60 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full-year sales of $62.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.10 million to $63.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $64.09 million, with estimates ranging from $63.20 million to $64.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow U.S. Century Bank.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of U.S. Century Bank stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. U.S. Century Bank has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62.

U.S. Century Bank Company Profile

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Century Bank (USCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Century Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Century Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.