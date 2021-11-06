U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.24 Million

Analysts forecast that U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) will post sales of $16.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.60 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full-year sales of $62.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.10 million to $63.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $64.09 million, with estimates ranging from $63.20 million to $64.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow U.S. Century Bank.

Get U.S. Century Bank alerts:

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of U.S. Century Bank stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. U.S. Century Bank has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62.

U.S. Century Bank Company Profile

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Century Bank (USCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Century Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Century Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.