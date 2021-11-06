Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNS shares. Cormark increased their price target on Uni-Select to C$26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian upped their price objective on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

TSE UNS opened at C$18.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$801.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.62. Uni-Select has a 52 week low of C$6.20 and a 52 week high of C$19.68.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$511.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$504.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uni-Select will post 1.2099999 EPS for the current year.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.