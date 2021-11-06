Unifty (NIF) Price Hits $47.18 on Exchanges

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Unifty coin can currently be bought for approximately $47.18 or 0.00075878 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Unifty has traded up 48.4% against the US dollar. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $56.46 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unifty alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00083814 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00081356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.63 or 0.00099111 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,523.60 or 0.07274360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,135.48 or 0.99919489 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00022139 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,196,652 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.