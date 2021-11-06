Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.56

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.56 ($0.40) and traded as low as GBX 15.50 ($0.20). Union Jack Oil shares last traded at GBX 15.60 ($0.20), with a volume of 739,145 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 30.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.46 million and a P/E ratio of -8.21.

In related news, insider Joseph OFarrell acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($31,356.15).

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Biscathorpe, Burton on the Wolds, North Kelsey, Wressle, and Keddington projects.

