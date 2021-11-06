Unisocks Price Reaches $114,477.63 on Top Exchanges (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. Unisocks has a total market cap of $34.57 million and approximately $7,310.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unisocks coin can now be purchased for about $114,477.63 or 1.83831874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unisocks has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00051792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.72 or 0.00250057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000556 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00101475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00011976 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Unisocks

Unisocks (SOCKS) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

