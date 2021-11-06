Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,516,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.71% of Urban Edge Properties worth $105,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 371.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,344.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.95.

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 1.66. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

